Johnny Depp showered with gifts, cards from fans as he exits courtroom

A new video shows fans showering actor Johnny Depp with gifts, card, bouquets, and even a treasure chest as he exits from the Virginia courthouse.

Johnny is currently embroiled in a multimillion-dollar defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. In the video, Johnny is seen waving to his fans from inside the car as excited fans profess their love for him.

Johnny has sued Amber for defamation, claiming that a 2018 article she wrote for Washington Post damaged his career. In the article, Amber had talked about being a domestic abuse survivor but not named Johnny. However, a planned Pirates of the Caribbean film, where the actor was set to reprise his iconic role of Jack Sparrow, was put on hold. He was also replaced in the Fantastic Beasts film series by Mads Mikkelsen.

The trial in his suit against Amber is underway in Virgina, close to Washington DC. Fans often crowd near the gate of the courthouse, hoping to catch a glimpse of Johnny and Amber. Social media influencer JessVal Ortiz shared an Instagram Reel where she showed what happens when you live '20 minutes away from the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard' trial. She showed how she travelled to the courthouse and stood outside with other fans waiting for Johnny. The video shows that when Johnny's car exits, he rolls down his window to wave at the cheering fans. The fans then crowd around the car handing the actor several gifts, cards, and flowers. "I can't believe he is allowed to receive all these gifts," she says in the video.

JessVal captioned the post, "That. Was. Wild." Many commented on how amazing the entire sequence was. One fan commented, "I loved every second of this video." One fan noted how someone threw an entire briefcase at Johnny. "The whole briefcase Johnny was given," read a comment. Some were jealous that JessVal managed to get so close to Johnny. One fan commented, "You are so lucky you met Johnny Depp." Many even pointed out the contrast between the reception Johnny and Amber got at the gate. In the video, when Amber's car passes, there is noticeable silence among the gathered fans.

Johnny and Amber met in 2011 while shooting for The Rum Diary. They married in 2015 but divorced less than two years later. Amber has claimed that she suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her ex-husband. In response, Johnny has denied all these charges adding that it was Amber who abused him.

Less than two years ago, Johnny lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife-beater." A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his ex-wife.