Johnny Depp laughs after Amber Heard testifies that she 'allowed him to take off his own boots'. Watch

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel defamation, after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Johnny Depp laughs during the Wednesday trial.
The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard started on April 11, following Johnny's lawsuit against her in March 2019. During the Wednesday trial, at one point Johnny laughed after Amber told the jury that she allowed him to 'take off his own boots.'

Johnny had earlier testified that when he used to come home, Amber used to bring him a glass of wine and used to take off his boots. "When I came home from work I'd come in the house and she'd sit me down and give me a glass of wine and take my boots off," Johnny said. He added that whenever he did it himself, Amber told him, "no, no, no, that's my job. You don't do that, I do that".

On Wednesday, Amber's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft said, "We've heard a little testimony about boots. What if anything, did you do to help Johnny with his boots?"

"Well, I mean, I suppose that I took off his boots and it made an impression on him. I was happy to you know, anything I can do to show love," Amber replied. She added, "It was certainly how I felt about him, but if he wanted to take off his own boots he certainly could." Hearing Amber's statement, Johnny laughed. A video of the moment when this happened, has been shared on Twitter.

Johnny is suing Amber for libel defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article never mentions Johnny by name, but his lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.

The trial continues to capture public attention. More than 100 people were lined up Wednesday before 7 am — three hours before proceedings began — outside the courthouse for the 100 seats made available in the courtroom. Most were Johnny's supporters and fans.

 

