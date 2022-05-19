‘Johnny Depp grabbed Amber Heard by her hair, whacked her repeatedly in the face’, says her sister

Day after Amber Heard was questioned regarding her allegations of assault against ex-husband Johnny Depp , her sister Whitney Henriquez on Wednesday testified how she witnessed an argument between them at their penthouse in March 2015. She told the jury that Johnny had repeatedly hit Amber in the face after she stopped him from hitting Whitney.

According to Variety, Whitney explained how Amber and Johnny were screaming obscenities at each other. She said when Johnny ran up the stairs and hit Whitney in the back, Amber smacked him, saying "Don't hit my f***ing sister."

"Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other, as I was standing there," she said.

Amber and Johnny had to be separated by the security guard and Whitney took Amber to her apartment and locked the door. Outside, she said she could hear Johnny screaming "I f***ing hate you! I f***ing hate you both! You f***ing c***s! You f***ing wh***s!"

Variety reports Whitney had previously testified about this fight, known in the Johnny-Amber litigation as 'the staircase incident', during the 2020 defamation trial in the UK involving the couple. In that case, the judge found that Johnny did assault Amber on that occasion, as well as on numerous others.

The outlet reports that Johnny also testified about the incident in the Virginia trial on April 20. In his account, he recalled taking a "roundhouse punch" from Amber. Jurors were shown a picture of his bruised face. He did not mention striking Amber or her sister. The security guard gave testimony that generally lined up with Johnny's version of events.

Amber is defending herself against Johnny's USD 50 million libel lawsuit. His team accused Amber of destroying his career with false accusations of physical and sexual assault.