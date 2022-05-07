Johnny Deep to return to big screen with French film

Splash

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

Johnny Deep to return to big screen with French film

Johnny Deep’s French-language film "Jeanne Du Barry" will be launched for pre-sales at this month’s Cannes market

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 05:17 pm
Johnny Deep. Photo: EPA via Irish Times
Johnny Deep. Photo: EPA via Irish Times

Amid the high-profile publicised trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Deep and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Deep is set to return to the big screen with the French film "Jeanne Du Barry."

The film will be launched for pre-sales at this month's Cannes market, reports the Deadline. 

The actor will be seen as King Louis XV, alias Louis the Beloved, in the French-language movie helmed by French director Maïwenn. 

The filming of the project will start this summer in France, across Parisian landmarks, including the Versailles Palace.

"Jeanne Du Barry" would mark Johnny Deep's first feature since 2020's Minamata, reports Vanity Fair.

Deep insists Hollywood has started boycotting him since his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. 

Deep had to resign from the Fantastic Beats franchise upon a request from Warner Bros after losing a libel battle with The Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife-beater."

Johnny Deep said he has "lost everything" due to the allegations made by Amber Heard. 

"When the accusations were made, they circled the world, saying I was a threat to hitting women - suddenly at 50, it's over," said the Pirates of the Caribbean famed actor.  

Meanwhile, as Johnny Deep and Amber Heard's trial began on April 2022, there has been renewed interest in a Change.org petition calling for Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. The petition has received over 3 million signatures. 

Johnny Deep / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

2h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

5h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

7h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

8h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

8h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval