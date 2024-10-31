John Krasinski returning as 'Jack Ryan'

Jack Ryan is making a comeback—though his return might take an unexpected turn.

On Wednesday, Amazon revealed that a Jack Ryan feature film is in the works, with John Krasinski returning as the lead. Wendell Pierce, who portrayed Ryan's boss James Greer, is also confirmed to join the cast, while Michael Kelly is in talks to reprise his role.

Despite the show's success, the news has surprised fans who thought they'd seen the last of Krasinski's portrayal of Tom Clancy's iconic CIA operative. The series concluded its fourth and final season last summer, racking up 1.5 billion minutes of streaming according to Nielsen.

Across its four-season run, Jack Ryan stands as one of Prime Video's top three most-watched series worldwide. With such popularity, it's no wonder Amazon isn't ready to say goodbye to the character.

