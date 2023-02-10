John Cleese to reboot Fawlty Towers after 40 years off air

John Cleese created and starred in ‘Fawlty Towers’. Photo: Collected
John Cleese created and starred in ‘Fawlty Towers’. Photo: Collected

According to reports, the BBC Two comedy, Fawlty Towers, is returning with brand-new episodes. John Cleese, who created and starred in the 1970s show, will appear alongside his real-life daughter Camilla Cleese in the episode.

The new series will examine how Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world before reuniting with his long-lost daughter and constructing a luxurious hotel.

American production company Castle Rock Entertainment, run by actor Rob Reiner and producer Matthew George, is backing the new venture.

When discussing the Fawlty Towers revival with Rob and Matthew, John said: "When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember. By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it got the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner."

Rob went on to say: "John Cleese is a comedy legend. The mere thought of working with him makes me chuckle. Meeting John and Camilla was one of my life's greatest pleasures 

"Fawlty Towers and the legendary characters he created fascinate me," added Matthew.
 

