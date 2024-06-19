Jimin of BTS to release second solo album 'MUSE' in July

BTS' Jimin is set to release his second solo album, "MUSE," in July, as announced by his record label BIGHIT MUSIC on Weverse.

Following his first solo album, "FACE," where he delved into his true identity, "MUSE" captures his journey in search of the source of his inspiration, reports Game Network.

The upcoming album was teased on BTS' X account, featuring a reel of Jimin in a suit with light hair, opening a purple locker containing sheet music.

"MUSE" promises to showcase Jimin's expanded musical spectrum and will include seven tracks, including the fan song "Closer Than This," released in December 2023.

The album is set for release on 19 July.

Jimin's debut solo album, "FACE," was released in March 2023 and includes hit singles like "Set Me Free Pt. 2" and "Like Crazy." Additionally, Jimin is featured on the soundtrack of "Fast X."

In April 2023, he became the first Korean soloist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BTS is currently on hiatus as the members complete their mandatory military service, with plans to reconvene as a group in 2025. Jin, the first member to complete his service, was discharged on 12 June.

