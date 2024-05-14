Jim Parsons grateful for Sheldon role reprisal

TBS Report
14 May, 2024
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 10:47 am

Jim Parsons with Iain Armitage. Photo: Collected
Jim Parsons, renowned for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper in 'The Big Bang Theory', expressed deep appreciation for reprising his role in the upcoming series finale of 'Young Sheldon'. 

The actor described the opportunity as a special gift, highlighting the beautifully crafted script that prompted his return. Speaking with PEOPLE, Parsons shared that initially, he was hesitant to revisit his character but was ultimately moved by the script's presentation. He will appear alongside Mayim Bialik, his former co-star, in the finale airing on 16 May. 

Parsons also commended the young Sheldon actor, Iain Armitage, for his intelligence and assuredness, stating that Armitage's future in acting holds limitless possibilities. 

As for Armitage, he expressed a desire to explore roles starkly different from Sheldon, aiming to dive into diverse genres such as action or sci-fi. This finale marks a significant moment for Parsons and Armitage, encapsulating a fulfilling journey with their respective characters.

