Jeremy Renner finally returns to Marvel after near-fatal accident

Splash

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 04:33 pm

In an interview on CNN's New Year’s Eve special, Renner discussed his ongoing recovery and upcoming projects

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Jeremy Renner, famously known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has announced his return to filming the third season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' after a near-fatal accident on 1 January 2023. 

Following the incident where he saved his nephew from a snowplow, Renner was run over by his own Sno-Cat, resulting in hospitalization with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. 

In an interview on CNN's New Year's Eve special, Renner discussed his ongoing recovery and upcoming projects.

Expressing gratitude for his family and a sense of purpose, Renner acknowledged the importance of his responsibilities. He confirmed his readiness to resume filming, stating, "I think I'm ready and I think I'm strong enough. I literally go back in a week."

Throughout his recovery, Renner has actively updated fans on his progress. Despite challenges, he walked the red carpet with a cane at the world premiere of 'Rennervations' in April. Renner emphasized his refusal to be haunted by the traumatic incident, expressing pride in his actions to protect his nephew.

Renner's return to the set of 'Mayor of Kingstown' marks a significant step in his career following the life-threatening accident.
 

