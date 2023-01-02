Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse passes away at 45

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 12:01 pm

Jeremiah Green. Photo: Collected
The rock band Modest Mouse announced on Saturday night that Jeremiah Green, co-founder and drummer, has passed away following a battle with stage four cancer. He was 45.

"I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Green founded Modest Mouse in 1992 in Washington with Isaac Brock, singer and lead guitarist, and bassist Eric Judy, who departed the group in 2012. The drummer briefly left Modest Mouse in 2003, but rejoined and was recording and touring with the group in the years since. 

He was considered an acclaimed drummer in indie rock music and named No. 37 on the list of top 50 best rock drummers by music publication Stylus Magazine.

He has previously performed with the bands Vells, Satisfact, Red Stars Theory, and Peeved. 

The current lineup of Modest Mouse consists of Brock, Tom Peloso, Russell Higbee, Ben Massarella, and Simon O'Connor. 

Beginning with 'This Is a Long Drive for Someone Without Anything to Think About' in 1996, the group has released seven studio albums, featuring hits like 'Float On', 'Ocean Breathes Salty', 'Dashboard', and 'Lampshades on Fire'. The Golden Casket, their most recent album, was released on 25 June, 2021.

Comments

