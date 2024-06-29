Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunited

Splash

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:45 am

Related News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunited

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:45 am
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Photo: Shutterstock via ET Canada
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Photo: Shutterstock via ET Canada

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's paths crossed again, this time at his production company. 

Fresh from a solo European vacation, J-Lo was seen entering Artists Equity, the production company co-founded by Affleck and Matt Damon. Rumours of marital woes persist, with the pair reportedly living separately and reflecting on their marriage.

J-Lo, in a red top and sunglasses, drove to Affleck's LA office on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Affleck arrived in a suit, and duffel bag in tow. Interestingly, they arrived separately and Lopez left shortly after. The night before, Affleck was seen leaving the office, wedding ring conspicuously reappearing after an outing with his daughter Violet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Are they rekindling romance or just managing business? With their $60 million mansion back on the market and J-Lo's recent luxurious European vacation, the question remains: is this a revival of love or a strategic business move?

Jennifer Lopez / Ben affleck

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

21h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

22h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI is increasing the horror of war

AI is increasing the horror of war

43m | Videos
Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

15h | Videos
Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

2h | Videos
Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

13h | Videos