Jennifer Hudson joins EGOT club after Tony Award victory

American actor and singer Jennifer Hudson is the newest member of the EGOT club- stars who have scored Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards - after bagging a Tony Award on Sunday.

The singer bagged the Tony Award as a co-producer of "A Strange Loop," which won best musical.

With her latest victory, Hudson became the 17th person to hold the EGOT status. She is also the second black woman to join EGOT elites, after Whoopi Goldberg.

Jennifer Hudson's journey to becoming EGOT kicked off as she won her first Oscar in 2006 as the "Best supporting actress" for her film "Dreamgirls." She won the Grammy twice.

Last year she scored a Daytime Emmy as an executive producer of the interactive animation Baba Yaga, a virtual-reality animated film.