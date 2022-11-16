Jennifer Aniston’s father and veteran actor John Aniston dies at 89

On Monday, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle and broke the news of her father, John Aniston's death. He was 89. She posted throwback pictures with John and wrote, "Sweet papa…John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain." John, an actor himself, is best known for his appearance in the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives.

John died on 11 November. The cause of his death is not yet known. Jennifer also added, "And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit."

John was a veteran actor, best known for his character, Victor Kiriakis from NBC's Days of Our Lives. Incidentally, the show was referenced in Jennifer's breakout show Friends as well, with Matt LeBlanc's character Joey a cast member there.

John shared Jennifer with his former wife, Nancy Dow, who died in 2016. He parted ways from Nancy when the Friends actor was 10 years old. Besides Jennifer, John also has a son, Alexander, with his second wife, Sherry Rooney.

John debuted in 1962 with 87th Precinct and appeared in several TV shows, such as Mission Impossible, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, and Mad Men, to name a few. Earlier this year, he received the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.