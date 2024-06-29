Jeffrey Dahmer victim's family calls Ariana Grande 'sick in her mind'

Singer Ariana Grande recently received massive backlash from the victim's family of Jeffrey Dahmer.

The backlash sparked from her earlier comment on a podcast show where she mentioned her fascination for the 90's serial killer and how she would have loved to have dinner with him. Her revelation hurt the sentiments of many who were directly or indirectly traumatised by Dahmer.

One of the victim's family members expressed her detestation against the singer's words publicly.

One of the young victims of Jeffrey Dahmer was Tony Hughes. The victim's sister Shirley expressed utter aversion to TMZ about the Thank U Next singer's remarks about the deadly serial killer.

She said, "To me, it seems like she's sick in her mind. It's not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It's also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did".

Tony Hughes was 31 years old when he fell prey to the fatal intentions of Dahmer in 1991. Tony's other sister Barbara also expressed similar sentiments on the singer's comments about having dinner with the serial killer. She emphasised that Grande should be mindful when talking about such sensitive topics as such comments from celebrities went on to glamorise the horrific deeds of a murderer.

Barbara also expressed her wish that the singer apologise to everyone she has offended with her unacceptable comments and send the right message to her fan base.

Earlier this month, Ariana Grande appeared in a podcast called Podcrushed hosted by Penn Badgley. The singer revealed during the podcast that she was obsessed with the serial killers in her youth, as reported by Page Six.

She remembered a Q&A session where a young fan asked her who would she like to go on a dinner date with dead or alive and she replied, after consenting with the parents to give a real answer, "I was like, 'I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him. Y'know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions".

The 7 Rings singer also discussed her experience during her days on the sets of Sam & Cat and Victorious on Nickelodeon in the podcast after she unveiled information about Quiet on Set documentary.