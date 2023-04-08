Jazz Multimedia challenges audience to watch 'Jinn' alone, offers prize money

Jazz Multimedia has announced the release of their latest film 'Jinn' on this Eid and has started promoting the movie officially.

As part of the promotion, the company has challenged the audience to watch the entire movie alone in the hall and is offering a cash prize of 1 lakh Taka. The challenge was announced on the first day of the campaign on Jazz's official Facebook page.

Jinn movie poster. Photo: Collected

However, the company has also added some conditions to the challenge:

1. Jazz Multimedia or hall authorities are not responsible for any accident due to fear.

2. There will be an ambulance outside hall.

3. If unable to watch the full movie, then you have to pay hall rent and ambulance rent.

Screenshot from the Jaaz Mutimedia official facebook page.

4. If you can watch the full movie, you don't have to pay anything, Jazz Multimedia will give you 1 lakh Tk in cash, and snacks.

The director of this film is Nader Chowdhury while actor Abdun Noor Sajal and current popular actress Puja Chery have teamed up for the first time in this film.