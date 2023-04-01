Jaya Ahsan’s ‘Nakshi Kanthar Jamin’ wins 3rd Best Film Award at Bengaluru International Film Festival

'Nakshi Kanthar Jamin - A Tale of Two Sisters': starring the charismatic Jaya Ahsan has won the Third Best Film Award in the Asian Competition category at the 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

The announcement came via a Facebook post from the event's official page. The post read: "Hearty congratulations to the winners of BIFFs 2023. Asian Cinema Competition: Third Best Film – A Tale of Two Sisters."

The novel 'Bidhabader Katha' by Hasan Azizul Haq served as the inspiration for the Akram Khan-directed film, produced by Farzana Munny of TM Productions.

Based on the Liberation War, the movie had previously been put forward for the 19th Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival's competitive category.

At the Bengaluru International Film Festival, 12 other films from eight different nations competed in the Asian category.

The Indonesian movie 'Before Now and Then' and the Iranian movie 'Motherless' shared the Best Film Prize. The Sri Lankan film 'Sand' won the second prize.