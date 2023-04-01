Jaya Ahsan’s ‘Nakshi Kanthar Jamin’ wins 3rd Best Film Award at Bengaluru International Film Festival

Splash

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:42 am

Related News

Jaya Ahsan’s ‘Nakshi Kanthar Jamin’ wins 3rd Best Film Award at Bengaluru International Film Festival

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:42 am
Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Collected.
Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Collected.

'Nakshi Kanthar Jamin - A Tale of Two Sisters': starring the charismatic Jaya Ahsan has won the Third Best Film Award in the Asian Competition category at the 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival. 

The announcement came via a Facebook post from the event's official page. The post read: "Hearty congratulations to the winners of BIFFs 2023. Asian Cinema Competition: Third Best Film – A Tale of Two Sisters."

The novel 'Bidhabader Katha' by Hasan Azizul Haq served as the inspiration for the Akram Khan-directed film, produced by Farzana Munny of TM Productions.

Based on the Liberation War, the movie had previously been put forward for the 19th Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival's competitive category. 

At the Bengaluru International Film Festival, 12 other films from eight different nations competed in the Asian category. 

The Indonesian movie 'Before Now and Then' and the Iranian movie 'Motherless' shared the Best Film Prize. The Sri Lankan film 'Sand' won the second prize.

Jaya Ahsan / Nakshi Kanthar Jamin / Bengaluru International Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

2h | Tech
AI generated images of Trump being arrested and the pope wearing a trendy jacket went viral recently. Photo: Collected

Midjourney ends free trials due to ‘extraordinary abuse’

2h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

2h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared