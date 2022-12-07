Jaya Ahsan's Bollywood debut confirmed as photos emerge with Pankaj Tripathi, other co-actors

Popular Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan, who was rumoured to be making her debut in Bollywood soon, is now officially confirmed as a cast member of Indian filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's next project.

The actress was seen in photographs with her co-actors including Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, actress Sanjana Sanghi, Malayalam blockbuster film 'Charlie'-famed actress Parvathy Thiruvothu and others, alongside the director and producer on Wednesday.

Jointly written by Viraf Sarkari, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, shooting for the film began on Wednesday. The film is being shot in Mumbai and Kolkata. It is an investigative drama with a heart-warming story, centred around the coming together of a dysfunctional family.

Regarding her Bollywood debut, Jaya Ahsan said to the Times of India that she is excited to be a part of the film. "This is my first film in Hindi and my character is an integral part of the movie. When this offer came to me, I was thrilled and said yes immediately because Aniruddha is the director, and I have Pankaj Tripathi as one of my co-actors. I have always wanted to work with them and the fact that it's my first Hindi film doubles the delight."

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, "This film has a story layered with intrigue which reveals itself over time – how faced with odds, people come together to form a strong unit. I am so happy to collaborate with Wiz Films and an eclectic cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathi Thirovothu and Jaya Ahsan along with crew Avik Mukhopadhyay, Ritesh Shah, Shantanu Moitro and Arghyakamal Mitra."

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio, in association with Opus Communications.