Jaya Ahsan wins Best Actor (Female) at Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla

Splash

Habibullah Siddique
18 March, 2022, 05:05 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 09:02 am

Jaya Ahsan wins Best actor in a leading role award for &quot;Binisutoy.&quot; Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan wins Best actor in a leading role award for "Binisutoy." Photo: Collected

Jaya Ahsan, a popular actor of both Bangla, has scored Best Actor in a leading role (Female) at the 5th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla on Thursday (17 March) for her role in "Binisutoy". 

With this win Jya Ahsan has bagged the title of Best Actor (Female) three consecutive times.

In an immediate response after receiving the award, Jaya Ahsan told the Business Standard, "It feels good. I didn't expect to win in the popular category. Earlier, I have received awards in both the popular and critics category. This time it is a hat trick."

The actor shares that the organisers of Filmfare Bangla and her friends were happy over her victory.

"I was in Jharkhand, Bihar to shoot for the film 'Kalanto.' From there I arrived in Kolkata on Thursday morning via train to attend the award ceremony. My visit has been worthwhile," shares Jaya.

"Binisutoy has also won Best Film (Critics) and Best Editing Award," confirms Jaya Ahsan.

This year Jaya Ahsan was nominated in two categories for "Binisutoy."

To win the title of Best Actor in a leading role (Female) Jaya Ahsan had to compete with Aparajita Auddy, Koel Mollick, and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

In 2019, Jaya Ahsan won the title of Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her film "Robibaar" and Critics Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) for the film "Bijoya" at the 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla.

