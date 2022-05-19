Jaya Ahsan wins Anondolok Best Actress Award

Jaya Ahsan receives Anandalok best actress award for her perfomance in "Binisutoy." Photo: Facebook

Jaya Ahsan has received Anondolok Best Actress Award for her performance in "Binisutoy."

"I am delighted to receive Anandalok Best actress award. The prestigious award ceremony of Tollywood returned after 10 years. This award is special to me for various reasons" penned the popular actor on her verified Facebook page.

"Atanu Ghosh's 'Binisutoy inspires people to chase dreams and the beauty of living their life on their own. Sraboni weaved her dreams by indulging into the pages of books, she added.

Jaya Ahsan thanked Atanu Gosh for making such inspiring films and expressed gratitude towards the organisers of Anandalok for awarding her for her performance as Sraboni, a character that teaches people to live on their own.