Jaya Ahsan stuns in govt-funded film “Beauty Circus” trailer

"Beauty Circus" is slated to release on 23 September. Photo: Collected

The teaser of Jaya Ahsan-starrer government-funded film titled "Beauty Circus" was released on Channel I YouTube channel on Saturday.

The thrilling trailer unveils versatile actor Jaya Ahsan from donning the attires of circus artistes and performing stunts to fiercely burning with the urge of seeking revenge.

Video of Beauty Circus Trailer | বিউটি সার্কাস ট্রেইলার | Jaya Ahsan | Ferdous | Tauquir Ahmed | Mahmud Didar

Amidst scenes chronicling intense tension, Jaya Ahsan's glancing moment with ABM Sumon feels refreshing and forecasts the multiple layers of emotions prevailing in the film.

Helmed by Mahmud Didar, the film features an ensemble cast including Tauquir Ahmed, Ferdous, ABM Sumon, Shatabdi Wadud, and veteran actor Mamunur Rashid.

The revenge tale revolving around the Circus industry of Bengal and depicting the anguish of women associated with circus, is slated to get theatrical release on 23 September.