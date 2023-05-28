Jaya Ahsan glistens in Abu Dhabi IIFA Awards 2023

Popular Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan took a walk among the stars as she attended the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi which commenced last Friday.

Jaya was pictured alongside several Indian celebrities as the event was graced by the presence of Bollywood stalwarts such as Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon and others. However, it was Jaya's choice of outfit that drew all the attention from her fans back home.

Jaya donned a beautiful blue and white muslin shari,worn in a dhoti style, with cutwork lace. Embellished with embroidery and mirror work, Jaya paired up her dress with black pants and a deep neck sleeveless blouse in a shade of cobalt blue. The lace had mirror work and stonework all over it and Jaya also wore a necklace with pearls and precious stones.

Jaya Ahsan's latest project, 'Ardhangini', directed by Kaushik Ganguly will release on 2 June.