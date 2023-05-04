Jay Leno brings donuts to the WGA picket line to show support

Jay Leno. Photo: Collected
Jay Leno. Photo: Collected

Jay Leno showed a gesture of solidarity for the writers by bringing them donuts during the ongoing protests.

The picketers outside of Disney were given donuts by the former late-night host as they spent hours marching around the block. He silently handed out boxes from Randy's while donning his trademark denim attire, to which many "thank yous" were shouted.

It has become a ritual for Leno to distribute the deep-fried treats; he also did it in 2007 when writers were on strike.

Leno, 72, burned his face, hands and chest in a petrol fire in his Burbank garage in November, and except from a few appearances, has largely avoided the spotlight. His schedule is also much more flexible now that CNBC has cancelled his seven-season classic car programme Jay Leno's Garage.

 

