Jawan not coming to Bangladesh on world premiere

SRK in Jawan. Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan's latest action movie 'Jawan' is not coming to Bangladeshi theatres on the movie's world premiere date, 7 September. The movie was supposed to get the same day release as its world premiere but as the censor board of Bangladesh did not clear it for release, it is not coming.

Anonno Mamun, the spokesperson for Action Cut Entertainment, had previously claimed that the movie will be released on Thursday. Censor board members Khourshed Alam and Aruna Biswas have confirmed the news.

The next date of release of 'Jawan' is yet to be decided.

