‘Jawan’ fever grips Bangladesh

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Photo: Collected

It wasn't even certain till around 4 PM on Thursday (7 September) if Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie 'Jawan' was going to release in Bangladesh on the same day as its world premiere, as the Bangladesh Film Censor Board had not yet cleared it for theatrical release in Bangladesh.

But at 4:15 PM, Anonno Mamun, the film's distributor in Bangladesh, posted on Facebook that the film had just acquired an uncut clearance certificate. It was also revealed soon after that the movie might get its first screening at the Star Cineplex in Bashundhara City Complex at 6 PM.

I jumped out of my seat almost instantaneously and started for Bashundhara City Shopping Mall with my wife. We reached around 5:15 PM. The entire floor of the cineplex was packed, corner to corner, with SRK fans, chanting their favourite hero's name. However, the Cineplex authority had not yet officially declared that the movie was actually going to be screened.

At 6 PM, Anonno Mamun entered Cineplex and confirmed that 'Jawan' would indeed premiere, but at 7 PM. Everyone got in line to get their tickets and a frenzy began about who gets it first. After much delay, the ticket sale began at 7 PM, and sadly not all of the enthusiasts got a ticket. Luckily, I managed a couple of tickets.

The movie began at 7:45 PM. Finally, Bangladesh was enjoying a Hindi movie after a very long time on the day of its world premiere.

I won't spoil the movie for you but it truly was a mass entertainer that had all the typical ingredients of a masala South Indian movie, be it action, drama, suspense or comic relief.

But more importantly, the movie had a solid story and a purpose. It cleverly delved into significant socio-political issues, often breaking the fourth wall to deliver thought-provoking social messages.

Also, it was a pure delight to once again see the SRK-Deepika Padukone pair on the big screen, albeit for a limited duration this time around. It was also refreshing to see other stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra shine.

Last but not least, watching a brand new SRK movie amid a sea of devoted SRK fans – who are always on their feet, ready to laugh, cry, jump, and dance alongside the hero – is an experience that one would surely not want to miss.