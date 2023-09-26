'Jawan' director Atlee says got calls from Hollywood because of this scene

'Jawan' director Atlee says got calls from Hollywood because of this scene

Shah Rukh Khan in &#039;Jawan&#039;. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'. Photo: Collected

Bollywood blockbuster "Jawan" director Atlee has disclosed that he was approached by Hollywood filmmakers following the film's premiere.

"People who worked on our film [Jawan] were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other great directors and technicians from Hollywood were at the same screening of Jawan. And, Spiro said, 'I have done action in this film,'" NDTV quoted Atlee.

Atlee also discussed a certain action scene admired by the "great directors and technicians."

It was Shah Rukh Khan's introductory scene in "Jawan," when his character, Vikram Rathore, eventually awakens and saves a village.

Atlee added, "So, they [directors and technicians] asked Spiro who has done that scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He [Spiro] said, 'It was the director's [Atlee] vision and he [Atlee] executed it.'"

"So they immediately connected with me and told me, 'If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,'" he continued.

Atlee commented on the film's international success, saying, "So it [action sequences] isn't a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally."

"Jawan," starring Shah Rukh Khan, has received widespread acclaim.

The Atlee film is making all the right noises, whether it is because of the tunes or because of SRK's brilliant lines. "Jawan" is also the Hindi film to reach the Rs 500-crore mark the fastest. It is now aiming to cross the Rs 1,000 crore milestone at the global box office, said the report.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, "Jawan" also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The movie was released worldwide on 7 September.

