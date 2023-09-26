Jawan crosses ₹1000-cr mark at world-wide box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan crossed the ₹1000-crore mark on Monday and is only the third Hindi film to do so, and the second one this year.

Aamir Khan was the first star to enter the club, with his 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal. Shah Rukh's Pathaan earlier this year also achieved the feat.

All the films that have crossed ₹1000 crore mark are headlined by big Bollywood stars - Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. These actors have been taking a percentage profit share in the film's business for some time now.

When Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge scored a hundred crore rupees at the box office, it was a new benchmark, and now it is a norm for big films to cross that number in their first weekend itself.

Apart from inflation and increasing spending power in the country, a major reason for the rise in these numbers is the expansion of the cinema multiplex chains.