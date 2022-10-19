Japanese orchestra celebrates 50th anniversary of Japan-Bangladesh friendship, stream the show online

The Embassy of Japan organised 'Concert by AUN J Classic Orchestra to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Friendship between Japan and Bangladesh' at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB), in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh on Saturday, 15 October. The show is available for streaming on the Embassy of Japan's Facebook and YouTube.

AUN J Classic Orchestra's performance featured traditional Japanese musical instruments such as Wadaiko (Japanese drum), Shamisen (3-stringed traditional instrument), Koto (traditional string instrument), Shakuhachi (bamboo end-blown flute), and Shinobue (transverse bamboo flute) – instruments which are usually not played in an ensemble.

Bangladeshi artists, Shahtaj Monira Hashem performed 'Gurenge', the theme song for the popular anime Demon Slayer ( Kimetsu no Yaiba). Shiblu sang his popular song 'Shada Shada Kala Kala', from the film Hawa. AUN J and Rezwana Choudhury Bannya performed 'Purano Shei Diner Kotha' with the orchestra.

Music collaboration between two countries symbolised the friendship between the two countries.