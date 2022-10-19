Japanese orchestra celebrates 50th anniversary of Japan-Bangladesh friendship, stream the show online

Splash

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

Japanese orchestra celebrates 50th anniversary of Japan-Bangladesh friendship, stream the show online

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:18 am
AUN J Classic Orchestra performing in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
AUN J Classic Orchestra performing in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The Embassy of Japan organised 'Concert by AUN J Classic Orchestra to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Friendship between Japan and Bangladesh' at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB), in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh on Saturday, 15 October. The show is available for streaming on the Embassy of Japan's Facebook and YouTube.

AUN J Classic Orchestra's performance featured traditional Japanese musical instruments such as Wadaiko (Japanese drum), Shamisen (3-stringed traditional instrument), Koto (traditional string instrument), Shakuhachi (bamboo end-blown flute), and Shinobue (transverse bamboo flute) – instruments which are usually not played in an ensemble.

Bangladeshi artists, Shahtaj Monira Hashem performed 'Gurenge', the theme song for the popular anime Demon Slayer ( Kimetsu no Yaiba). Shiblu sang his popular song 'Shada Shada Kala Kala', from the film Hawa. AUN J and Rezwana Choudhury Bannya performed 'Purano Shei Diner Kotha' with the orchestra. 

Music collaboration between two countries symbolised the friendship between the two countries.

Embassy of Japan / Japan-Bangladesh / concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The bicycle lane on Manik Miah Avenue is occupied by car parkers and roadside vendors, leaving the initiative futile. Photo: TBS

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

23h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

23h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

1h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

1h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

1h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays