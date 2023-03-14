Japanese Film Festival 2023 screens six films in Dhaka

Splash

UNB
14 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:41 am

Japanese Film Festival 2023 screens six films in Dhaka

UNB
14 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:41 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Embassy of Japan and Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Institute of Modern Languages (IML) of the University of Dhaka, and the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), presented the "Japanese Film Festival 2023" from March 9 to 12.

The event featured six acclaimed Japanese films from a wide range of genres, including drama, musical romance, and anime. The festival 2023 was inaugurated at the IML.

For the first time, the AIUB hosted the screening of two films on the closing day.

During the screening, "Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue," a contemporary film by Japanese director Yuya Ishii, received great acclaim from the audience and critics alike.

Around 1,000 viewers attended the four-day screening event.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said: "I have realised that one of the main reasons for the younger generation to learn Japanese is to know more about the conversation spoken in Japanese animated films."

"I hope that this film festival will serve as a good opportunity for young audiences to hear native Japanese conversation as well as traditional aspects of Japanese culture."

Japanese Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

15m | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

25m | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

5m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

15h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

13h | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

15h | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

16h | TBS Current Affairs

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 