Japanese Film Festival 2023 held in Dhaka

Splash

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:10 am

Japanese Film Festival 2023 held in Dhaka

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Embassy of Japan and Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Institute of Modern Languages (IML) of the University of Dhaka, and the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), presented the "Japanese Film Festival 2023" from March 9 to 12.

The event featured six acclaimed Japanese films from a wide range of genres, including drama, musical romance, and anime. The festival 2023 was inaugurated at the IML.

For the first time, the AIUB hosted the screening of two films on the closing day.

During the screening, "Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue," a contemporary film by Japanese director Yuya Ishii, received great acclaim from the audience and critics alike.

Around 1,000 viewers attended the four-day screening event.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said: "I have realised that one of the main reasons for the younger generation to learn Japanese is to know more about the conversation spoken in Japanese animated films."

"I hope that this film festival will serve as a good opportunity for young audiences to hear native Japanese conversation as well as traditional aspects of Japanese culture."

Japanese Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

The meat of the matter: A planned attack to take down Sultan's Dine?

2h | Panorama
Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

1d | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

16h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

16h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

15h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July