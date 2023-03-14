Japanese Film Festival 2023 ends

The Embassy of Japan and Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Institute of Modern Languages (IML) of the University of Dhaka, and the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), presented the "Japanese Film Festival 2023" from March 9 to 12.

The event featured six acclaimed Japanese films from a wide range of genres, including drama, musical romance, and anime. The festival 2023 was inaugurated at the IML.

For the first time, the AIUB hosted the screening of two films on the closing day.

During the screening, "Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue," a contemporary film by Japanese director Yuya Ishii, received great acclaim from the audience and critics alike.

Around 1,000 viewers attended the four-day screening event.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said: "I have realised that one of the main reasons for the younger generation to learn Japanese is to know more about the conversation spoken in Japanese animated films."

"I hope that this film festival will serve as a good opportunity for young audiences to hear native Japanese conversation as well as traditional aspects of Japanese culture."