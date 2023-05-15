Japan boyband agency apologises over sex abuse allegations

Splash

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:50 pm

Japan boyband agency apologises over sex abuse allegations

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Japan's top boyband agency has issued an apology over sexual assault allegations against its late founder Johnny Kitagawa, with fans demanding Monday that the firm "fully investigate" the matter.

Last month, Japanese-Brazilian singer Kauan Okamoto said he was repeatedly molested by Kitagawa, who established the entertainment empire Johnny and Associates.

Okamoto alleged that Kitagawa, who died of a stroke aged 87 in 2019, assaulted him during his four-year stint with the agency until 2016, starting when he was 15 years old.

He is one of the few to publicly address the star-maker's long-alleged history of sexual abuse against young boys, a controversy that resurfaced after a recent BBC documentary.

Kitagawa was never criminally charged over the accusations.

Julie Fujishima, Kitagawa's niece and the current president of Johnny and Associates, addressed the matter in a video and written statement published Sunday evening.

In the video, she apologised "sincerely" for trouble caused in connection to the allegations, and to the accusers.

"Obviously, we do not believe there was no problem. As a business and as an individual, I absolutely do not tolerate these acts," her written statement said, referring to the documentary and Okamoto's testimony.

"On the other hand, it is not easy for us to simply declare by ourselves whether individual allegations can be recognised as facts or not, when we cannot confirm with the individual directly concerned, Johnny Kitagawa," she wrote.

"This is not the kind of occasion where you can be forgiven by saying 'I did not know'. But the truth is that I did not," added Fujishima, a long-term executive at the agency.

A fan group called Penlight said Monday that the company's decision to issue online statements, rather than holding a press conference, had left many questions unanswered.

"We ask for the company to fully investigate and recognise the facts of the matter, to take responsibility as a corporation and apologise to the victims of sexual violence," it said.

Kitagawa launched his talent agency in the 1960s and engineered J-pop mega-groups including SMAP, TOKIO and Arashi.

His young recruits were known collectively as "Johnny's Jrs", and flocked to Kitagawa in the hopes of making it big in the lucrative industry.

 

Johnny Kitagawa / Japanese-Brazilian singer Kauan Okamoto

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

2h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone