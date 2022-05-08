Jamie Lee Curtis talks trash about Doctor Strange

Renowned actor, producer, author and activist Jamie Lee Curtis has made multiple posts on Instagram, talking trash about the recently released Doctor Strange film on Saturday.

The posts highlighted mediocre reviews of the Marvel sequel and pointed out its similarities to Daniel Scheinert's movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once. She also reminded audiences that they could spend their time with "a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance" instead of Benedict Cumberbatch frowning and doing complicated hand gestures.

Jamie Lee Curtis is considered as a living Hollywood legend and is in a phase of her career where she doesn't have to worry about what studios think of her. This is what makes it very funny to see Curtis — who starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once — taking a swing on social media at another multiverse adventure movie that is presently in theatres.