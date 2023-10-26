Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween' house gets sold for whopping $1.7 million

House which featured in the movie Halloween starring Jamie Lee Curtis has been sold for $1.7 million.

The famous house was first listed in September for about $1.8 million. The property is spread over an area of 5258 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

In the movie, the house was located in the fictitious town of Haddonfield, Illinois. Curtis' character Laurie Strode resided on the property. The Halloween movie franchise saw Curtis in the role in the first film Halloween in 1978 and in the final movie Halloween Ends too.

"Yes, this was a filming location for the 1978 film 'Halloween,' as the house of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). If you watch the film you'll recognize the infamous stoop that Jamie Lee Curtis sat on, holding a pumpkin," realtor Heidi Babcock wrote in the property description.

In reality, the house is in Pasadena, California. The house is located in a green neighbourhood surrounded by trees. The property has a fruit-bearing avocado tree.

"This exceptional property is a wonderful place to live, work, and play in one of the most desirable communities in greater LA," said Babcock as quoted by the New York Post.

Curtis has been married to Christopher Guest since 1984. In a report by People, Curtis highlighted how she first came to know of Christopher due to working for the movie Halloween.

"Everything good in my life can be traced back to Laurie. I was with the writer of the original Halloween when I saw my husband of 37 years for the first time," shared Curtis.

"Debra Hill and I were on my couch in West Hollywood in 1984. I opened up an issue of Rolling Stone, saw Christopher Guest in a Spinal Tap story and said, "I'm gonna marry that guy." (I did, six months later.)," she revealed.

 

 

