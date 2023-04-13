Jamie Foxx hospitalised

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx suffered an undisclosed 'medical condition' on Wednesday and according to latest reports, he is steadily recovering from it. He is currently hospitalised in Atlanta.

The Spider-Man nemesis 'Electro' actor's daughter Croinne shared an Instagram post where she made the statement on her father's current health issue. The Foxx family statement thanked everyone for their prayers and asked for "privacy during this time".

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," the post reads.

The details of Jaime's health have not been made public. However, it is evident that he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning and that his situation is critical. A source reportedly told TMZ, "He's communicating now and that's good news."