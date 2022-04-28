James returns with original on Bashundhara Digital

Rock star Faruq Mahfuz Anam James is set to return with an original song after 12 years under the banner of Bashundhara Digital, a platform of entertainment content.

James and Bashundhara Group Sector -A Chief Operating Officer MM Jasim Uddin signed an agreement in this regard today at Hall-5 of International Conversation City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital, reads a press release.

The internationally acclaimed singer will unveil the new music video on eve of Eid-ul-Fiter through YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/BashundharaDigital.

Bashundhara Digital is an online platform of original content with 25 thousand subscribers on YouTube offering drama, commercial and other entertainment items.

For the first time, the platform brings music video in partnership with James with exclusive copyright of the production to Bashundhara Digital.

Addressing the function, Nagar Baul James said the proposal from Bashundhara was exceptional as the patron gave freedom to develop the contents in style.

"It's a great honour for any artist to work in freedom. I liked the approach of Bashundhara. We may release an album after publishing a bunch of contents in a row," he said.

Bashundhara Group Sector –A Chief Operating Officer MM Jasim Uddin said the digital platform begins its journey to release original contents instead of remix or copying someone.

"We start with Guru, the music legend James. So it's a big responsibility for us to keep the value of the contents on Bashundhara Digital over time," he said.

Bashundhara LPG Head of Sales Jakaria Jalal went down memory lane with some popular songs of James during his school days.

"The music of the Guru were a craze for those of us who grew up in the early nineties. Especially, the lyric of – Ami Jail Theke Bolchi – is yet to touch our heart. We waited for James' new album from Sound Tech and purchased it from our savings with Tiffin cost," he said.

Jakaria hoped the return of James with after 12 years back with original songs will be a milestone achievement for the Bashundhara Digital

Bashundhara LPG Head of HR Saad Tanvir said Bashundhara searched for an internationally acclaimed artist like James to connect the hearts of consumers as the products of the company have vibrant presents in 24 countries.

