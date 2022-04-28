James to release new song after a decade

Celebrated singer Faruq Mahfuz Anam, known as James is set to drop a new song, after twelve-year hiatus.

The song will be released on the night before Eid-ul-Fitre on Bashundhara digital YouTube channel.

The verified Facebook page of psychedelic rock band Nagarbaul James announced the news on Thursday.

The singer who has not only mesmerised his fans with Bangla songs but also delivered hit Bollywood songs like "Bhegi Bhegi" from the film "Gangster: A Love Story", recently performed at Dubai Expo 2020 alongside Euphoria and Strings.