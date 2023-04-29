James Corden bids an emotional farewell to The Late Late Show with star-filled final episode

James Corden's tenure as host of 'The Late Late Show' is coming to an end after eight years and numerous Emmy awards.

The show, which featured globally popular segments including 'Carpool Karaoke,' was hosted by the English actor and presenter, who announced his departure last April. He later admitted that the decision was motivated by his desire to spend more time with his family.

"It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination," Corden had said earlier.

The 44-year-old comedian got emotional during his final episode where multiple A-list celebrities also featured. Harry Styles, Adele, Will Ferrell, and a surprise video message from President Joe Biden were part of the episode. Corden's parents were also present.

Corden ended his final appearance by performing a piano ballad, as a video montage of his finest moments on the show played.

