Jamalpur DC blocks screening of 'Golui'

Shakib Khan and Puja Chery in Golui. Photo: Collected
The movie 'Golui', which was released on Eid, is no longer screening in Jamalpur. 

According to the director, SA Haque Alik,  the film was being screened at the local Shilpakala Academy. 

"Since there is no cinema hall in Jamalpur, we chose to screen the film at Shilpakala Academy. 

We arranged for the film to be shown with the permission of the officials in charge of the Academy and senior police officers," said Alik to The Business Standard. 

On the night before Eid, Deputy Commissioner Mursheda Zaman of Jamalpur blocked the screening of 'Golui' to the effect that no "commercial movie" would be screened at the Academy.

The film was later screened at Mirza Azam Auditorium. On 5 May the DC stopped the screening of the film again.  

"The local audience had taken a lot of interest in 'Golui'. It is very sad that we are not able to screen it any longer," said Alik. 

Mursheda Zaman has not responded to The Business Standard's request for comments.

'Golui' was funded by the government and has been released in 26 cinemas across the country, on the occasion of Eid. The movie stars Shakib Khan and Puja Cherry. The film was produced by Khorshed Alam Khosru.

