Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor's song All Too Well has ‘nothing to do with him’

19 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Jake has now opened up about these speculations and has said that the lyrics have “nothing to do with him”

19 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

In 2021, singer Taylor Swift released a 10-minute version of her song All Too Well. As soon as the song was released, Taylor's fans speculated that the lyrics of the track were for Taylor's ex-boyfriend, actor Jake Gyllenhaal. 

Jake has now opened up about these speculations and has said that the lyrics have "nothing to do with him."

Last year, Taylor not only released a 10-minute version of the 2012 song but she also dropped a short film on it. 

The lyrics and video of 'All Too Well' left her fans fuming. Several Swifties, as Taylor's fandom is referred to, took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment, anger and advice to Jake. But he stayed relatively silent about the situation.

Talking about the same, Jake told Esquire, "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

Jake and Taylor started dating in 2010, the couple dated for three months before parting ways. Two years later, Taylor made headlines with her album 'Red', which had hits like' All Too Well' and 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'.

 

