Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ star, passes away at 70

General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman, known for her iconic role as nurse Bobbie Spencer, has passed away at the age of 70.

Jacklyn Zeman. Photo: Collected
Jacklyn Zeman. Photo: Collected

Jacklyn Zeman, the talented and beloved actress best known for her long-running role as nurse Bobbie Spencer on the popular daytime drama "General Hospital," has passed away at the age of 70. Her death was confirmed by the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, via a heartfelt message on Twitter.

Zeman's enduring presence on "General Hospital" began in 1977, and over the years, she appeared in more than 800 episodes, becoming an integral part of the show's fabric. Her exceptional work on the show earned her four Daytime Emmy nominations, a testament to her skills and dedication as an actress.

In addition to her work on "General Hospital," Zeman was also recognized for her performance as Sofia Madison on the web series "The Bay," earning another Daytime Emmy nomination for her role.

Born on March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman began her acting career in the early 1970s. She initially appeared in commercials and eventually landed roles in television series such as "One Life to Live," where she portrayed Lana McClain from 1976 to 1977. However, it was her role as Bobbie Spencer on "General Hospital" that truly catapulted her to stardom and made her a household name among soap opera fans.

Throughout her career, Zeman was known for her unwavering professionalism and her ability to bring depth and nuance to the characters she portrayed. Her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer resonated with fans, as she adeptly navigated complex storylines involving love, loss, and family dynamics, making her character an enduring fan favorite.

Jacklyn Zeman's contributions to the world of daytime television are immeasurable, and her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched both on and off-screen. She is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey Rose, who will undoubtedly carry on her legacy of talent, grace, and determination.

