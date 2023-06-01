Jackie Chan and John Cena starrer film ‘Hidden Strike’ trailer out

Splash

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

Jackie Chan and John Cena starrer film ‘Hidden Strike’ trailer out

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 11:30 am
Jackie Chan and John Cena in &quot;Hidden Strike.&quot; Photo: Collected
Jackie Chan and John Cena in "Hidden Strike." Photo: Collected

The highly anticipated Jackie Chan and John Cena starrer action-comedy film "Hidden Strike" released its trailer on Tuesday (30 May).

The trailer released by XZY Films sees Hong Kong action movie legend Jackie Chan and pro-wrestler turned action/comedy actor John Cena teaming up for an action-packed mission. 

The film is set in the near future where an oil war is taking place and the two ex-special soldiers are paired together for a special mission. The soldiers escort a group of civilians along Bangdad's "Highway of Death" to the safety of the green zone. 

The release date of the action thriller is yet to be announced. 

"Hidden Strike" was directed by "Need for Speed" director Scott Waugh, and was first announced back in 2018. 

Pilou Asbæk, Zhenwei Wang and Max Huang are also among the cast of the action-comedy film. 

 

 

Jackie Chan / John Cena / Hidden Strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

17h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

1h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

19h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

19h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria