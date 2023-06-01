Jackie Chan and John Cena starrer film ‘Hidden Strike’ trailer out

The highly anticipated Jackie Chan and John Cena starrer action-comedy film "Hidden Strike" released its trailer on Tuesday (30 May).

The trailer released by XZY Films sees Hong Kong action movie legend Jackie Chan and pro-wrestler turned action/comedy actor John Cena teaming up for an action-packed mission.

The film is set in the near future where an oil war is taking place and the two ex-special soldiers are paired together for a special mission. The soldiers escort a group of civilians along Bangdad's "Highway of Death" to the safety of the green zone.

The release date of the action thriller is yet to be announced.

"Hidden Strike" was directed by "Need for Speed" director Scott Waugh, and was first announced back in 2018.

Pilou Asbæk, Zhenwei Wang and Max Huang are also among the cast of the action-comedy film.