Jaaz unravels Tk1 lakh ‘Jinn’ challenge

After much anticipation, Jaaz Multimedia finally executed their Tk1 lakh 'Jinn' challenge on 17 April, Monday.

Jaaz posted a status on their social media page to make the announcement about the challenge and added that they will go live from their Facebook page.

After the challenge, they uploaded live footage of the contestants' reactions on their Facebook page.

Jaaz revealed the reactions of two participants so far.

None of the participants were able to finish the challenge. One of the participants was on the verge of crying and shivering in fear.

Shajal, who acted in the movie, tried to console the scared contestants.

Earlier, they announced they will be showing the film in theatres. However, they held the challenge in Jaaz's office.

Jaaz Multimedia on 8 April announced on their social media that Tk1 lakh will be given to anyone who can watch the movie 'Jinn' alone in an empty hall.