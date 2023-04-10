Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

Jaaz Multimedia on Saturday (8 April) announced on their social media that Tk 1 lakh will be given to anyone who can watch the movie 'Jinn' alone in an empty hall.

The announcement went viral on social media. Some labelled the move as just another marketing stunt. But it raised a lot of questions among interested moviegoers.

Jaaz Multimedia received an unprecedented response to their announcement. However, on Sunday (9 April), they revealed that this was not a marketing stunt but the announcement was made in the spur of the moment.

No one seemed interested at Jagannath University, where they originally made the announcement. However, later 60,000 people expressed their interest to watch the film on social media. The numbers went beyond their imagination.

A Jaaz representative said, "The details of the selection process is being finalised by our IT team. It will be done tomorrow…The selection process will be announced next Wednesday."

Directed by Nader Chowdhury, 'Jinn' stars Abdun Noor Shajal and Puja Cherry in leading roles.