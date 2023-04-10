Jaaz lands in trouble with 1lakh offer, revises format

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:59 pm

Jaaz Multimedia on Saturday ( 8 April)  announced on their social media page that BDT 1 lakh Taka will be given to anyone who can watch the movie "Jinn" alone in an empty hall.

The announcement went viral on social media with people criticising saying this might be another marketing stunt for the promotion of the film.

The announcement received mixed reactions and questions among interested moviegoers. Jaaz Multimedia received an unprecedented response to their announcement. 

On Sunday (9 April) they finally opened up about their announcement and revealed that this was not a marketing stunt and the announcement was made in the spur of the moment. 

At Jagannath University where they announced this, no one seemed interested. However, later 60 thousand people expressed their interest in watching the film. The numbers went beyond their imagination, according to the Facebook post. 

The Jaaz representative added, "The election process will be completed with absolute neutrality. And the details of the selection process is being finalized by their IT team. It will be done tomorrow…The selection process will be announced next Wednesday."

Earlier, on the announcement post, they also added four conditions for the participants. 

"Jinn' is a horror slim directed by Nader Chowdhury and it features Actor Abdun Noor Shajal and Actress Puja Cherry in leading roles. 

