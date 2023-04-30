J-Hope undergoes training on handling gun, poses with soldiers in pics from military camp

Over a week after BTS member J-Hope joined the South Korean military, new pictures of the rapper have emerged online. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared photos of J-Hope in his uniform. In one of the pictures, J-Hope stood with his team members holding a gun.

In another picture, the rapper was seen smiling as he had his meal. In the photo, J-Hope sat with other soldiers as a plate with several dishes was placed in front of him. As he posed for the camera, J-Hope also flashed the thumbs-up sign.

J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp recently to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming BTS' second member to join the country's army after Jin had already served in December. As per reports, J-Hope is in a boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometres east of Seoul. Ahead of leaving for the camp, J-Hope in a message posted on Weverse said, "I love you, Army. I'll see you again." He also posted photos of himself with a military buzz cut.

The group's management agency BigHit Music announced in October last year that all seven members would fulfill their military service duties.