Ityadi to air episode dedicated to Kazi Nazrul Islam

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 10:57 am

This episode of Ityadi will be telecasted on BTV and BTV World at 9 PM on Friday, 29 July. The show is presented by Hanif Sanket, who has been a part of this programme for decades now

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ityadi has taped an episode in Darirampur of Trishal, in honour of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's life as a student.

To mark the occasion of the 46th death anniversary of our national poet and to celebrate the centenary of his first published book of poetry 'Agnibeena', Trishal itself remains an auspicious site that keeps Kazi Nazrul's name alive.

This episode of Ityadi will be telecasted on BTV and BTV World at 9 PM on Friday, 29 July. The show is presented by Hanif Sanket, who has been a part of this programme for decades now.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The programme was held on 17 July in front of an entire field packed with spectators. The event started at 7:30 PM and went on until 12 AM. The audience were impressed by the amount of effort and work it took to organise the show. 

Bappa Mazumder and Priyanka Gope, two of the most respected singers of our time, sang one of Nazrul's popular songs. A group of Nazrul singers also shared the stage and partook in the performance. There were dance performances as well as poetry recitals. 

Ityadi has continuously worked towards revealing more about Bangladesh and enlightening its audience in the process. It has gone to far-flung regions in search of scenic locations, or in search of historical and traditional aspects of our country. 

The latest episode also contained many heartwarming, informative, and educational vignettes, just like the classic Ityadi episodes of yore.

 

