It takes just one Manoj Bajpayee to salvage a movie

Splash

Jannatul Naym Pieal
12 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 10:27 am

It takes just one Manoj Bajpayee to salvage a movie

As PC Solanki in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Bajpayee has probably delivered one of the finest performances in a Hindi feature film in recent years

Jannatul Naym Pieal
12 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 10:27 am
It takes just one Manoj Bajpayee to salvage a movie

A very talented young journalist was so moved by watching Manoj Bajpayee's performance in his latest release 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' that he sent out an email to the actor and expressed his desire to fly all the way to Mumbai to sit for an one-on-one interview with him. 

Although the incident sounded like an overenthusiastic reaction of a fanboy, I decided to try the Zee5 original myself and see what the hype around it was all about. 

After being immersed into the courtroom-drama for 132 minutes, I am now also of the opinion that Bajpayee has probably delivered one of the finest performances in a Hindi feature film in recent years. He elevated a mediocre courtroom affair to a movie that will stay with the viewers for a long time, despite its shortcomings and loopholes. 

For starters, the film, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is based on true events. It kicks off with a minor teenage girl Nu showing utmost courage to file an FIR against one of the most revered 'Babas' (godmen) of the country, only to see the whole world standing firm against her. 

Nu, however, finds refuge in lawyer PC Solanki, played by Bajpayee, who is unlike any other on-screen larger-than-life advocates. Solanki, despite being a timid character by nature, couldn't hide his own starstruck-ness upon coming up against the biggest celebrity lawyers in the circuit. 

Still, Solanki displays a never-say-die attitude to keep fighting for five years to ensure Nu just about gets the justice she deserves. 

Bajpayee not only puts his heart out to portray such a role, but also remembers it by heart that he shouldn't risk the character becoming melodramatic at any point of the not-so-well stitched storyline. 

Bajpayee is not a method actor; he most certainly doesn't have what it takes to become a Daniel Day-Lewis or Marlon Brando. 

So, throughout the film, not for once does it seem like Bajpayee has completely transformed into someone else (PC Solanki in this case) he is not. 

But herein also lies the genius of the actor. Even though he keeps reminding you of the actual person lying beneath the character, with his sincerity and rare sense of sensitivity towards the subject matter, he pulls off a heartwarming performance in its truest sense. 

In two particular scenes, first when he has a meltdown after beating his son, only to be consoled by his mother afterwards, and second, during the closing argument on judgment day, Bajpayee quite literally tugs at our heartstrings. 

From his all-telling expressions to characteristic suppression, or from his high-pitch diction to low-profile action, he slips into the character with every armour in his arsenal that make him unique among his contemporaries, and rescues the film from drowning in crucial moments, especially in the ones that lack depth and detail.

First of all, the film is extremely one-tracked. Even though a lot was happening in the narrative, the director chose to laser-focus exclusively on Solanki's character. At least four people connected with the case – in one form or another – get brutally killed, but the director does not bother reflecting on the murders. 

While the struggle of the victim's family is overlooked, the victim herself also gets ignored time and again for the sake of putting Solanki in the limelight. By doing so, the director misses out on the opportunity to showcase the psychological turmoil of the ill-fated being, who goes from being a 16-year-old girl to a 21-year-old adult by the time justice is served. 

But maybe, just maybe, this explains the title of the film. The title 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' claims that sometimes, just one person is enough. Even though just one person is not enough to move a mountain or win a battle for justice, one person is sometimes enough to make a film memorable. 

Bajpayee is that one person who binds all the broken pieces of 'Bandaa' together. 

It's one film that doesn't boast an ensemble cast, but still you would want to invest your time watching it simply for Manoj Bajpayee's acting masterclass. 

And as far as I am concerned, I would also like to tag along with the young journalist for the Mumbai adventure.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

19h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

20h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

20h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis