It takes just one Manoj Bajpayee to salvage a movie

A very talented young journalist was so moved by watching Manoj Bajpayee's performance in his latest release 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' that he sent out an email to the actor and expressed his desire to fly all the way to Mumbai to sit for an one-on-one interview with him.

Although the incident sounded like an overenthusiastic reaction of a fanboy, I decided to try the Zee5 original myself and see what the hype around it was all about.

After being immersed into the courtroom-drama for 132 minutes, I am now also of the opinion that Bajpayee has probably delivered one of the finest performances in a Hindi feature film in recent years. He elevated a mediocre courtroom affair to a movie that will stay with the viewers for a long time, despite its shortcomings and loopholes.

For starters, the film, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is based on true events. It kicks off with a minor teenage girl Nu showing utmost courage to file an FIR against one of the most revered 'Babas' (godmen) of the country, only to see the whole world standing firm against her.

Nu, however, finds refuge in lawyer PC Solanki, played by Bajpayee, who is unlike any other on-screen larger-than-life advocates. Solanki, despite being a timid character by nature, couldn't hide his own starstruck-ness upon coming up against the biggest celebrity lawyers in the circuit.

Still, Solanki displays a never-say-die attitude to keep fighting for five years to ensure Nu just about gets the justice she deserves.

Bajpayee not only puts his heart out to portray such a role, but also remembers it by heart that he shouldn't risk the character becoming melodramatic at any point of the not-so-well stitched storyline.

Bajpayee is not a method actor; he most certainly doesn't have what it takes to become a Daniel Day-Lewis or Marlon Brando.

So, throughout the film, not for once does it seem like Bajpayee has completely transformed into someone else (PC Solanki in this case) he is not.

But herein also lies the genius of the actor. Even though he keeps reminding you of the actual person lying beneath the character, with his sincerity and rare sense of sensitivity towards the subject matter, he pulls off a heartwarming performance in its truest sense.

In two particular scenes, first when he has a meltdown after beating his son, only to be consoled by his mother afterwards, and second, during the closing argument on judgment day, Bajpayee quite literally tugs at our heartstrings.

From his all-telling expressions to characteristic suppression, or from his high-pitch diction to low-profile action, he slips into the character with every armour in his arsenal that make him unique among his contemporaries, and rescues the film from drowning in crucial moments, especially in the ones that lack depth and detail.

First of all, the film is extremely one-tracked. Even though a lot was happening in the narrative, the director chose to laser-focus exclusively on Solanki's character. At least four people connected with the case – in one form or another – get brutally killed, but the director does not bother reflecting on the murders.

While the struggle of the victim's family is overlooked, the victim herself also gets ignored time and again for the sake of putting Solanki in the limelight. By doing so, the director misses out on the opportunity to showcase the psychological turmoil of the ill-fated being, who goes from being a 16-year-old girl to a 21-year-old adult by the time justice is served.

But maybe, just maybe, this explains the title of the film. The title 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' claims that sometimes, just one person is enough. Even though just one person is not enough to move a mountain or win a battle for justice, one person is sometimes enough to make a film memorable.

Bajpayee is that one person who binds all the broken pieces of 'Bandaa' together.

It's one film that doesn't boast an ensemble cast, but still you would want to invest your time watching it simply for Manoj Bajpayee's acting masterclass.

And as far as I am concerned, I would also like to tag along with the young journalist for the Mumbai adventure.