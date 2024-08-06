'It’ prequel 'Welcome to Derry' gets its first teaser

The upcoming 'It' prequel series, 'Welcome to Derry', has unveiled its first chilling glimpse.

Bill Skarsgård's as Pennywise might be missing in the clip but the six-second teaser promises a terrifying experience.

The clip features the 'Welcome to Derry, Maine: Birthplace of Paul Bunyan' sign, a group of horrified people covered in blood, and a child with a haunting smile.

'Welcome to Derry', directed by Andy Muschietti, is a prequel to the recent 'It' films. Initially, Skarsgård was not set to return as Pennywise, but it was later confirmed that he would be reprising his role as the killer clown. The series, slated for a 2025 release, will consist of nine episodes, with Muschietti directing four of them.