'It’ prequel 'Welcome to Derry' gets its first teaser

Splash

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:32 am

Related News

'It’ prequel 'Welcome to Derry' gets its first teaser

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:32 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The upcoming 'It' prequel series, 'Welcome to Derry', has unveiled its first chilling glimpse.

Bill Skarsgård's as Pennywise might be missing in the clip but the six-second teaser promises a terrifying experience.

The clip features the 'Welcome to Derry, Maine: Birthplace of Paul Bunyan' sign, a group of horrified people covered in blood, and a child with a haunting smile. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

'Welcome to Derry', directed by Andy Muschietti, is a prequel to the recent 'It' films. Initially, Skarsgård was not set to return as Pennywise, but it was later confirmed that he would be reprising his role as the killer clown. The series, slated for a 2025 release, will consist of nine episodes, with Muschietti directing four of them.

 

Welcome to Derry / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos