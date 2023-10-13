Ismail Ferdous wins Leica Oskar Barnack Award as first South Asian

Ismail Ferdous. Photo: Courtesy

Ismail Ferdous, a US based Bangladeshi photographer, has won the prestigious Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2023. His award-winning series, 'Sea Beach', captures the vibrant lifestyle and activities of visitors at Cox's Bazar beaches.

Ferdous is the first South Asian photographer to claim this award.

Established in 1980, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award commemorates the centenary of Oskar Barnack, the pioneering inventor of 35mm photography.

"Being recognized on such a prestigious platform is both humbling and empowering. To bring this honor to Asia for the first time, especially as a Bangladeshi photographer, is indescribably meaningful," said Ferdous, upon winning the award.

A photo from 'Sea Beach' series. Photo: Ismail Ferdous

"Sea Beach was an exploration, a respite, and a different lens through which to view the world, distinct from the hard realities often depicted in my work," he added.

Ferdous was also named the regional winner in the 2022 competition organized by the World Press Photo Foundation, where 4,066 photographers from 130 countries participated.

Born in Dhaka in 1989, Ferdous now serves as a faculty member at the International Centre of Photography in New York.

A photo from Sea Beach series. Photo: Ismail Ferdous