Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

Splash

Reuters
30 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:39 am

Related News

Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor

Reuters
30 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 10:39 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.

O'Connor, best known for the 1990 chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", died on Wednesday aged 56 after police found her unresponsive at an address in London. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Irish president Michael D. Higgins led tributes from around the world on Wednesday, praising her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, "no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been."

"My mam rang me last night and she said did you hear about Sinead and she didn't even have to say the second name. I knew exactly what she was talking about," said Michelle Beatty, a 45-year-old marketing professional from Dublin who parked her car and cried inside for 15 minutes when she heard the news.

"She was important for so many women. She gave two fingers to the church, who at that time in the 90s had such a hold over Ireland. She was kind of dragging Ireland out of the dark ages kicking and screaming."

"She stood up for people who didn't have a voice, people who are marginalized and what a voice she had, the voice of an angel."

O'Connor's trademark shaved head and piercing eyes were on the front of every newspaper in Ireland and many abroad, while local radio shows were dominated by contributions from fellow artists, emotional listeners and the Dublin-born singer's music.

Fans shared YouTube clips of past show-stopping performances on social media, as well as the rousing standing ovation she received in March when presented with the inaugural Irish Classic Album award at the annual Choice Music Prize ceremony.

She dedicated the award to "each of every member of Ireland's refugee community."

Columnist Una Mullally wrote in the Irish Times how Irish society had caught up with O'Connor in recent years, that people were "liberated enough to openly comprehend and appreciate her greatness at scale," embracing her in a new way.

O'Connor's famous declaration of "fight the real enemy" after ripping up of a photo of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 television appearance on "Saturday Night Live" had made her a controversial figure at home and abroad at the height of her fame.

When the Catholic church's influence in Ireland began to crumble within a matter of years over a string of clerical child sex abuse scandals, it showed the singer was "way ahead of her time," theatre manager Stephen Faloon said on Thursday.

Some people laid flowers outside her former home in Bray, County Wicklow, with one handwritten message on a picture of O'Connor on the front page of a newspaper reading "incomparable xx."

"Not only is she a musical genius, the most talented songwriter. Politically, she was a trailblazer. She spoke up about things before they were acknowledged in the public," said Faloon, 49, who was walking through central Dublin.

"So much bravery, so much courage, so fearless. The world has lost a brilliant person."

Sinead O'Connor / Nothing Compares 2 U

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

13h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

17h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

19h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

19h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon